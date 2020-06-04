The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is not only the Baadshah of Indian cinema but after years of struggle and success, SRK has become a global icon. A kind-hearted donner, a true gentleman from the heart and an owner of a grand mansion called 'Mannat', have earned Shah Rukh the moniker of 'King Khan'.

That being said, success hasn't come easy to SRK, he wasn't born with a silver spoon unlike many of his colleagues in Bollywood. King Kha's life was full of struggle and hardships, and he rose through it all to become one of the highest-paid actors in the world, having fans all across the globe.

Shah Rukh comes from humble beginnings, and his story from becoming a nobody to a worldwide celebrity is nothing short of an epic tale. Before all the success, the actor had to work at various places to earn money.

Surely you might be curious by now to know how much SRK earned as his first salary, what job he did, and how he spent his first remuneration? In this article, we will take a look at the same.

Shah Rukh Khan's first salary: The story of his first visit to Taj Mahal

Shah Rukh Khan whose estimated net worth is over $600 million at present, had made his first salary worth ₹50 which he utilized in visiting the wonder of the world and place that signifies the beauty of love 'Taj Mahal'.

Yes, you read that right. The star who charges 40-45 crore per film had a humble beginning since the 54-year-old actor worked as an usher for a Pankaj Udhas concert and made this little amount of ₹50.

Actually Shah Rukh had never seen the Taj Mahal, so with his first salary, King Khan decided to take a trip to the Taj. The story behind this is also very intriguing and remarkable as SRK had once revealed that he had 'pink lassi' on the way to Agra, since he could only afford that, but the lassi actually made him sick en route to the Taj.

Shah Rukh Khan's struggle before becoming an actor is not hidden to anyone. The Zero actor truly had some bitter experience in his past. But that's all a history now.

Shah Rukh Khan's net worth: From earning Rs. 50 to charging 50 crores per film!

After yesterday's struggles, King Khan is now among one of the most successful Indian actors, having a grand mansion 'Mannat' worth approximately 200 crores.

He also owns a lavish signature villa at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai UAE, furthermore, as per reports, Shah Rukh Khan is actually richer than Hollywood megastars like Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks, Clint Eastwood or Adam Sandler.

King Khan is, in fact, the owner of a grand collection of luxurious cars like the Bugatti Veyron, which is worth 12 crores, BMW 7 Series, BMW 6, Mitsubishi Pajero, Audi 6, Land Cruiser and a Roll Royce as well.

A majority of his reported $600 million comes from endorsements as Shah Rukh is the face of some well-renowned brands like BYJU'S, LML, Pepsi, Nokia, Hyundai, Dish TV, D'decor, LUX and Big Basket.

SRK is the co-chairman of the motion picture production company Red Chillies Entertainment and its subsidiaries. Moreover, he is the co-owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders.