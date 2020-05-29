Ever since the nation has been put under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has created several issues for people and Shahrukh Khan has done his bit to help as many people as he can. Recently, Kolkata was affected by the Amphan cyclone and Shah Rukh Khan along with wife Gauri Khan came in to support people once again with their team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shah Rukh Khan shared on his social media, "Kolkata, with unity comes strength and resilience. Let's get through this together and help out those affected by Amphan."

Gauri Khan also tweeted and shared, "The devastation caused by cyclone Amphan can be overcome if we stand united and help those in need. @MeerFoundation @KKRiders"

The actor's group of companies, Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX also announced several initiatives to support the efforts of the Government in its COVID-19 fight. The actor also provided 25,000 PPE kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra fighting to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Shah Rukh Khan and also Gauri Khan offered their four-storey personal office space for treating COVID-19 patients.

With these incredible and noble initiatives, Shah Rukh Khan has been helping everyone. From Government funds to 50,000 PPE kits, food requirements of 5500 Mumbai families, 2000 cooked meals to hospitals, 3 lakh meal kits for 10,000 people, grocery for 2500 daily wage workers in Delhi and 100 acid attack survivors, his range of initiatives aim to spread across the many segments of the society and are being lauded for the vision that the actor holds behind them.

