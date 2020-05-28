On AbRam's birthday, Gauri Khan shared a glimpse of the birthday celebrations. She shared an Instagram post of Shah Rukh Khan reading his son's scary stories as Harry Styles plays. The video is sure to melt your heart.

Gauri Khan shares Abram's birthday celebrations

It's little AbRam's birthday today, the whole internet has always been crooning over the star kid. Gauri Khan shared a glimpse of AbRam's birthday today as he celebrates it with his family. In her latest video, Abram is seen being read scary stories by his father Shah Rukh Khan.

Everybody knows King Khan spends a lot of time with his children. In the video, he is seen reading scary stories to AbRam, as Harry Styles plays in the background. Gauri Khan's heartwarming caption read, "Listening to 'scary' stories. Birthday celebrations with his favourite book, his favourite song and his favourite person..."

Many celebrities and commented on the video wishing the star kid, including Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Manish Malhotra. Recently, AbRam was seeing jamming with his Dad during the I for India concert. He also featured in Bollywood director Karan Johar's rapid-fire when he asked Yash and Roohi who'd they rather play wit AbRam or Taimur.