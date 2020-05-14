The charming couple of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan are a heavenly made match. Their teenage love story has turned into an everlasting relation of marriage which is quite adorable. The duo has three children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan and this happy family resides in an extravagant bungalow called 'Mannat'.

Shah Rukh Khan initially wanted to name it "Jannat", however, once he bought it, all his wishes got fulfilled and so he named it "Mannat-Lands end."

A brief history of 'Mannat'

Overlooking the Arabian Sea, SRK initially bought his abode for Rs 13.32 crore in 2001. At that time, it was a small bungalow called "Villa Vienna" and King Khan purchased it from Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust.

Nearly two decades later the same house in bandstand has become a tourist attraction for everyone who comes to the city of dreams. Fans religiously flock outside Shah Rukh's home in the hope to get a glimpse of the superstar himself, while clicking pictures outside of his six storeyed home.

But ever wondered how does Mannat look from the inside? Today, we will take you on a tour of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's luxurious house, which is now valued at around Rs 200 crore.

King Khan's palace is a beautiful 26,328.52 sq.ft bungalow with a huge drawing room, library, gym, swimming pool, office, guest room, entertainment room, a basement car-parking area, a boxing ring, gorgeous lawns spread out in front of the house, with huge french windows, all in all, its a dream world in its own.

Gauri herself designed the interior of Mannat

Gauri Khan being a renowned interior designer herself played a pivotal role along with her furniture designer called Tom Dixon, to turn this bungalow into a masterpiece with a neoclassical theme, modern and stylish interiors with art in every corner.

She, in fact, used a lot of potted ferns to add greenery in her mansion as according to Gauri Khan "Plants give out positive energy. They are good providers of oxygen"

Shah Rukh's drawing-room looks nothing less than a French castle and has a nomadic soul with influences from around the world, Italian architecture, neo-classical elements, and an indulgent mix of decades and styles. There's also a separate wall dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan's awards and personal memorabilia.

King Khan, in fact, has a spacious personal auditorium with 42 burgundy leather chairs and the walls are clad in plush mahogany velvet. The entrance to their home theatre is lined with tall vintage posters of Sholay, Mughal-E-Azam and Ram Aur Shyam, as well as Charlie Chaplin's walking stick-framed lovingly in place.

The couple's bedroom has a generously high ceiling and is decorated in golden and grey tones. A sofa next to the bed has a backrest that appears to be at least five feet tall.

Gauri says that everyone in the family has contributed towards making Mannat their own. Daughter Suhana Khan's space adorns a selection of photographs and art depicting ballet. A Breaking Bad themed wallpaper can be found in son Aryan's room.

Gauri's "happiest place" is the terrace of the house, the very same one where SRK occasionally waves from.

Here are more inside pictures of Shah Rukh's dreamy world: