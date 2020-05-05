Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are not called the 'power couple' of the industry for nothing. From highs and lows, ups and downs; the two have stood behind each-other like a pillar of strength. Their chemistry, even after several decades of being married is undeniably sizzling and the comfort and confidence they have with each-other reflect on their face and in their body language.

Apart from a few dull phases in Shah Rukh's career, what truly tested the couple's love for each other were the constant rumours of Shah Rukh's alleged reel-life romance with his Don co-star Priyanka Chopra. While no one could ever say whether these rumours were for real but it did continue to make news for a good couple of years.

Naturally, when so much is written about someone, it tends to strain relationships. And the same seemed to have hit the Khan couple and Priyanka too, who were once close friends. Not only did Shah Rukh not do a film with her ever again, the duo's body language also became awkward around each-other. The two never even shared the same stage or room together after that.

When they bumped into each-other

In a bid to protect their hard-earned reputation and public love, SRK had to say goodbye to Priyanka Chopra who had become an invincible part of their closest friend circle. However, no matter how hard they tried, a time came when they all bumped into each-other. Priyanka was accompanied by husband Nick Jonas and Shah Rukh Khan had walked in hand-in-hand with wife Gauri Khan when the couple bumped into each-other at Isha Ambani's wedding ceremony.

What happened?

Apparently, Shah Rukh and Gauri congratulated the couple on their marriage and wished them good luck for the future. The four were warm and cordial with one another. "I've never seen them speak to one another. But I guess the beautiful occasion, plus the fact that PeeCee is now Mrs Jonas, must have prompted Shah Rukh's innately gentlemanly nature to zip out of his heart. It was a very spontaneous gesture of warmth. However, it doesn't mean Priyanka and Nick are going to be invited for dinner at Mannat anytime in the near future," a Deccan Chronicle report had said.