If Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest Bollywood star, Priyanka Chopra is the biggest Indian star in the US. There was something about Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's chemistry that was not only loved by the audience but also by the industry. However, despite the attempts of producers and directors, no script came their way after Don which could bring them back together.

However, that didn't deter Priyanka Chopra's affection for Shah Rukh Khan and vice versa. A Cosmopolitan report had quoted Shah Rukh saying, "As an actor when you put in long hours of work, and then you have someone who you really love or feel for, to share that space, you feel fortunate. What's unfortunate is when people give it a name or a tag. Sometimes friendships or relationships are beyond what people say. So when things out of the ordinary are said, it's not embarrassing to us at least, because we know what it really is."

Shah Rukh and Priyanka gushing over each-other

"I'm happy she's around. I can take the advantage of calling her and asking her to do a three-day shoot for me, where all she's doing is hanging from a rope. And she does it for me," it further quotes Shah Rukh saying.

Cosmo had also reported Priyanka as saying, "I read what's written, think about it, but it won't come in the way of what we feel for each other." It further quotes the Quantico star saying, "I read what's written, think about it, but it won't come in the way of what we feel for each other. I'd never have the guts to disagree with him. But yes, he reprimands me all the time. Just because he knows I can't turn around and say anything back."

We would have loved to see Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan together after Don, especially in a full-fledged romantic film. However, it was the rumours of an affair between the two that led to the two going their separate ways.