If we talk about the industry and two women who have surpassed all parameters of excellence and success in their own way, it has to be Gauri Khan and Priyanka Chopra. While Gauri Khan has broken the shackles of restricting herself to just being a 'superstar wife', Priyanka Chopra has dominated Hollywood and how!

The two divas have emerged stronger and fiercer in their own rights. Not just that, the two celebs have branched out and taken their expertise and horizon to new levels. Though Priyanka Chopra has done only one film with Shah Rukh Khan, their chemistry in Don would always remain popular.

On the other hand, Gauri Khan exudes confidence, power and the grace as the partner of the biggest star we have in the country today. Apart from turning producer, Gauri also has turned into an interior decorator and revamped the houses and offices of several celebrities.

Gauri Khan net worth

Apart from owning a huge house Mannat facing the Arabian sea in Mumbai, Gauri and Shah Rukh also own a villa in Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, UAE. The couple also has several properties all around the world. Along with all this, the couple has their own production house, own several high-end automobiles and have several investments. Gauri had also redone many celebrity houses and offices. As per a Timesnownews report, Gauri Khan's net worth is Rs 1600 crore.

Priyanka Chopra net worth

It's not just Bollywood where Priyanka Chopra has cast her spell, the desi girl has made the entire world go weak in the knees. Priyanka Chopra's net worth is said to be $20 million. Priyanka apparently charges Rs 12 crores per movie and Rs 5 crore per endorsement.

Apart from this, the desi diva made a huge bank balance by charging Rs ₹3 crores per episode of Quantico where she played an FBI agent. A Republic report also states that she charges somewhere around Rs 4 to 5 crores for a five-minute performance at award shows.