Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are the topmost power couple we have in the film industry today. Apart from being the biggest superstar wife, Gauri Khan has also been a successful entrepreneur. Not the one to just sit at home and enjoy all the luxuries, Gauri was always livid on wanting to make a career of her own, and not to not just be known as a 'superstar wife'.

At the time, when nation was going gaga over Shah Rukh Khan, King Khan only had the eyes for his soulmate, his lady-love and wife – Gauri Khan. It was this doting husband attribute of his which made the nation fall-in-love with him, even more. While the nation couldn't have enough of this couple, Gauri Khan seemed a little miffed with the whole charade about being a 'starwife wife'. Clearly, she didn't want to be known as just that.

Gauri's candid confession

It was on Koffee with Karan, that Gauri Khan candidly spoke about how all the starwives were running away and she was planning the same too. When Karan Johar asked her to speak about who she thinks she is biggest superstar wife, someone she looks upto, Gauri Khan said laughing, "You know, the thing is that most wives have run away or are planning to run away, I am including myself." This had left both, Sussanne and Karan Johar stumbling for words and Karan blurted out, "You have a happy marriage."

Jaya Bachchan's take on Gauri Khan

It was then that Karan showed her a clip of Jaya Bachchan, speaking about her. Jaya Bachchan had then said, "I think Gauri is very comfortable with her position and her relationship, she looks comfortable. She is very secure, she knows that she is very important for him. You can see it. It's wonderful because I can really see him conveying that to her." Apart from this, Jaya also added that these star wives have grown up with their star husbands and seen their journey. More than just husband-and-wife, they are friends and have given their husbands this creative space to see the highs and the lows, with utmost security.