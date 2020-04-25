Every father-daughter duo out there shares an enviable bond, that no one can match up to, as there is no bond like that of a father-daughter. Every girl looks up to her father as her idol and always tries hard to make her father proud.

Even in Bollywood, actresses have stepped out of their famous fathers' shadows and have managed to carve a niche for themselves in the industry. And it would be delightful to see the superhit jodis of fathers and their daughters sharing the screen together.

So today we will take a look at the list of 7 jodis of father-daughter whom we wish to see sharing screens together.

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan

Sara has now become a sensational star of Bollywood after starring in super hit movies like Kedarnath and Simmba. Her talent is shining brightly over the film industry and people have started liking her bubbly nature.

On the other hand, Sara's superstar father Saif Ali Khan was recently witnessed showing up some of his great work in 'Sacred Games season 2' and 'Jawaani Jaaneman'.

And since the duo have been slaying their respective roles in Bollywood, obviously they should team up for a film which will be a treat to watch for their fans.

Shakti Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor quite often shares her childhood pictures with her father Shakti Kapoor which grabs a lot of eyeballs and creates a lot of buzz on social media. So imagine what would happen when the duo would feature on the silver screen together.

Mostly known for playing negative characters in films like Himmatwala and Hero, Shakti Kapoor is also popular for his comic skills. So, we think that the super talented Jodi of Shraddha and Shakti Kapoor would nail any movie and it would surely be a blockbuster hit.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan

The most stylish father-daughter duo in the town, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan make sure that whenever they come together, they manage to give true father-daughter goals.

Time and again, Suhana has shown a keen interest in theatre and even desire to become an actress which might get true since there has been a lot of speculation coming regarding Suhana's Bollywood debut. And so people are wishing to see her share screen opposite to her father.

Suniel Shetty and Athiya Shetty

Suniel Shetty's beloved daughter Athiya has done 3 movies until now, but none of them has been able to impress the audience. However, people are hoping they get to see the legendary actor Suniel Shetty with her daughter, hoping that she might get that big start in Bollywood.

However, Athiya Shetty says sharing screen space with her father and actor Suniel Shetty will be a 'weird' experience for her.

"Acting with dad will be weird. I will be scared most of the time," Athiya was quoted as saying by Mid-Day in one of her interviews.

Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday

The most dramatic father-daughter Jodi of the Bollywood industry has to be none-other than Ananya and Chunky Panday. Both actors have quite an energetic and jolly vibe.

Ananya Panday was last seen in the blockbuster movie 'Pati Patni Aur Wo' sharing screen with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar and on the other hand, Chunky was seen in Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 4' slaying his most iconic Character 'Akhri Pasta.'

Since Ananya Panday is at the peak of her career has lots of projects in her kitty. We would love to see the Akhri Pasta with her daughter doing a movie together.

Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha

Even though Shatrughan Sinha had retired from the Bollywood and opted to be in politics, people would love to see him make a comeback with his daughter Sonakshi Sinha who currently has her kitty full of interesting projects.

Sona too has spoken about her desire of sharing the screen with her father and we hope that she soon does.