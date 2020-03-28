Ananya Pandey is an epitome of grace and elegance amidst all the newbies of Bollywood. She is giving tough competition to all the new generation heroines when it comes to style and fashion. Her flawless skin is not a secret for any fan. But do you know what she does to maintain that glow? Well, don't worry, as a gift for all of her fans, Ananya has shared the secret of her healthy skin, which is affordable and convenient for all the ladies out there.

As a 21-day lockdown has been announced by the government to combat the deadly Coronavirus, celebrities have been sharing secrets of being healthy and beautiful at home. The Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday has also shared the easiest recipe of her personal DIY mask, which was taught to her by her mother, Bhavna Panday. The 3-ingredient DIY mask recipe is very simple and will help all the quarantined fans to pass time while being on lockdown. Plus,it will give you a clear, glowing skin at the same time.

Ananya's secret to glowing skin

In the video posted by Elle India, Pati Patni Aur Woh fame has shared details about the DIY face mask that she religiously endures. She began by mentioning the three ingredients that would be required to make this face mask- yogurt, honey, and turmeric. These are primary things that can be easily found in almost all the household. In order to make the face mask, first, take a tablespoon of yogurt in a bowl, and then add one teaspoon each of turmeric and honey. Panday also explains how yogurt contains lactic acid and helps in the removal of dead skin, while honey helps with glowy skin.

As soon as you add honey, yogurt and turmeric, mix the ingredients well until a smooth paste type consistency is formed. Now, rinse your face after making the facemask, and pat it dry. Now, you can then apply the paste all over your face in circular motions. The mask should be left untouched for only 15 minutes on the face, if you keep it on for longer, your skin might stain, due to the turmeric. Once it's dry, after 15 minutes, wash your face and in order to exfoliate your skin, do it in a circular motion. Pat it dry and Viola!! you're ready to feel like a superstar.

Watch the video, now

https://www.facebook.com/ELLEINDIA/videos/3689902121084778/

On the work front, she was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pendkar. Recently she made headline because of her upcoming project with Vijay Deverakonda. Their sizzling Jodi was called out as ANAKONDA by fans.