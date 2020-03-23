Ananya Pandey has not done many movies yet but she has surely proven to everyone that she is here to stay for a long time with her amazing performance.The Student of the Year 2 baby is on a spree on signing various new projects. She already has movies such as Khali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and a Pan India project with South superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

Whole Bollywood is almost on lockdown due to the fear of Coronavirus outbreak. While being quarantined, stars have been spending a lot of time with their loved ones.

Recently Pati Patni Aur Vo fame Ananya Pandey also indulged into sweet temptations as she baked some cookies with her sister Rysa Pandey. Sharing the pictures of delicious cookies on Instagram, Ananya wrote, "we baked cookies!! (and by "we" I mean @rysapanday baked cookies -I just danced around the kitchen and ate chocolate chips ) #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew ".

Arjun Kapoor dropped a hilarious comment which read, "Are those CHUNKY chocolate chips". Even Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif who is known for her healthy diet wants to have a bite of these cookies.

Ananya and her sister surely share a special bond. Recently on her birthday, Ananya shared various childhood pictures with her sister and wrote a heartfelt caption. It read, "this brat is finally 16!!! happy bday Rychuuuu - love u the mostest in the whole entire world ❤️"

Ananya Pandey made her debut from the Student of the year 2 alongside Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff under the banner of Dharma Productions. She was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pendkar. Recently she made headline because of her upcoming project with Vijay Deverakonda. Their sizzling Jodi was called out as ANAKONDA by fans.