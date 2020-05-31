Bollywood producer Karan Johar has a special place in his heart for children who hail from families of actors, producers and directors of Bollywood. Often termed as the godfather of star kids, Karan Johar assures a grand launch, debut, for those young newbies, who aspire to be a part of the film industry.

Karan had paved the way for various aspiring actors from filmy families such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter. He had even expressed his eagerness to launch Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan, (whom he had already launched in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham).

Hence, one wouldn't expect him to chop off a sequence starring Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan daughters of two well-known actors in the Hindi film industry.

Suhana, Ananya got so excited that they ended up overacting on camera

Ananya Panday in an interaction with the press had once revealed that Suhana and her's Bollywood debut were supposed to take place much earlier, during the shoots of My Name Is Khan. Karan Johar needed a few extras to move around in a sequence but Suhana and Ananya got so excited that they ended up overacting when the cameras pointed towards them.

During the screening of the film, Ananya and Suhana waited for their sequence to arrive but learnt then, that their shot sequence never made it to the final cut of the film.

On the work front, all production and administrative work in Dharma Productions has been halted until further notice from the government. His film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn was expected to get a grand theatre release in March, however, due to the coronavirus lockdown the release date had been postponed.

Meanwhile, he entertains his fans on social media with all kinds of updates on his two children, Yash and Roohi.