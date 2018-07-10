A new research conducted by Albion W.Hart, an engineer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has suggested that there might be a nuclear war fought thousands of years ago on earth. During the study, the researcher found that the chunks of glass left by nuclear tests in Alamogordo, New Mexico, USA have striking similarities with the Libyan Desert Glass which was formed 26 million years ago.

Earlier, scientists have believed that these mysterious glasses were formed after a comet entered the earth's atmosphere thus heating up the sand beneath to a temperature of 200 degree Celsius. With this new study, this theory has been disputed, and it is now claimed that there is no evidence of a gigantic meteorite impact in the Libyan Desert Glass zone.

The research report also reveals that the glass rocks recovered from the Libyan desert have a transparency and purity grade of 99 percent which is very unlikely in the fusion of fallen meteorites.

As the news of ancient nuclear war went viral, conspiracy theorists have started claiming that humans who lived millions of years ago had information about nuclear power. These theorists speculate that the weapons mentioned in Ramayana and Mahabharata including 'Brahma Astra' and 'Pashupathastra' were actually powerful nuclear weapons.

Believers of Hindu mythology argue that technology was very much advanced during the ancient times, but it was lost during the course of time. They believe that the events mentioned in Ramayana and Mahabharata were real, and the kings in ancient times have advanced nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, some conspiracy theorists have linked alien angle to this new revelation. According to them, aliens might have helped ancient humans to develop these deadly nuclear weapons. Many people believe that aliens used to visit humans during the ancient days, and they were often misunderstood as Gods due to their advanced technologies.