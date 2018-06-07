On June 19, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar will crown the 55th Femina Miss India winner in a grand ceremony and you can get a chance to watch the crowning ceremony live from the venue.

The tickets of Miss India 2018 finale is on sale and one can book the tickets online at ticket booking platform BookMyShow.

The finale, which will take place on Tuesday, June 19, will begin at 8 pm local time at Dome NSCI, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Ayushmann Khurrana will host the event.

Who will be performing?

The finale will see Bollywood stars dancing to the tunes of some of the best songs. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will be performing at the event.

Vote for your favourite contestants

One can also vote for their favourite contestants and help decide the top three finalists. You can check the official page of Femina Beauty Pageants to register, vote for your favourite contestants and even stand a chance to win a cash prize of Rs 85,000.

In total, 30 contestants have participated in the beauty pageant and they are divided into four zones – North, South, East and West. For each zone, one mentor is allotted. Neha Dhupia is the mentor of the north zone, Rakul Preet is for south zone, Pooja Chopra for east and Pooja Hegde for the west.

Check out the contestants below:

Anna Kler from Punjab

Gayatri Bhardwaj from New Delhi

Himanshi from Uttar Pradesh

Malika Kapoor from Jammu & Kashmir

Meena Ahir from Madhya Pradesh

Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana

Sumita Bhandari from Uttarakhand

Swattee Thakur from Himachal Pradesh

Anukreethy Vyas from Tamil Nadu

Bhavana Durgam from Karnataka

Kamakshi Bhaskarla from Telangana

Mekhana Shajan from Kerala

Shreya Rao Kamavarapu from Andhra Pradesh

Bhavna Jain from Bihar

Lily Lalremkimi Darnei from Mizoram

Mamita Debbarma from Tripura

Mary Khyriem from Meghalaya

Nimrit Kaur from Manipur

Osin Mosu from Arunachal Pradesh

Parmila Chhetri from Sikkim

Prathana Sarkar from West Bengal

Ruopfüzhano Whiso from Nagaland

Shrutiksha Nayak from Odisha

Spandana Patil from Chhattisgarh

Stefy Patel from Jharkhand

Sunaina Kamath from Assam

Aashna Gurav from Goa

Anushka Luhar from Gujarat

Mehak Punjabi from Maharashtra

Nikita Soni from Rajasthan