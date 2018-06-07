On June 19, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar will crown the 55th Femina Miss India winner in a grand ceremony and you can get a chance to watch the crowning ceremony live from the venue.
The tickets of Miss India 2018 finale is on sale and one can book the tickets online at ticket booking platform BookMyShow.
The finale, which will take place on Tuesday, June 19, will begin at 8 pm local time at Dome NSCI, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Ayushmann Khurrana will host the event.
Who will be performing?
The finale will see Bollywood stars dancing to the tunes of some of the best songs. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will be performing at the event.
Vote for your favourite contestants
One can also vote for their favourite contestants and help decide the top three finalists. You can check the official page of Femina Beauty Pageants to register, vote for your favourite contestants and even stand a chance to win a cash prize of Rs 85,000.
Who are contestants?
In total, 30 contestants have participated in the beauty pageant and they are divided into four zones – North, South, East and West. For each zone, one mentor is allotted. Neha Dhupia is the mentor of the north zone, Rakul Preet is for south zone, Pooja Chopra for east and Pooja Hegde for the west.
Check out the contestants below:
Anna Kler from Punjab
Gayatri Bhardwaj from New Delhi
Himanshi from Uttar Pradesh
Malika Kapoor from Jammu & Kashmir
Meena Ahir from Madhya Pradesh
Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana
Sumita Bhandari from Uttarakhand
Swattee Thakur from Himachal Pradesh
Anukreethy Vyas from Tamil Nadu
Bhavana Durgam from Karnataka
Kamakshi Bhaskarla from Telangana
Mekhana Shajan from Kerala
Shreya Rao Kamavarapu from Andhra Pradesh
Bhavna Jain from Bihar
Lily Lalremkimi Darnei from Mizoram
Mamita Debbarma from Tripura
Mary Khyriem from Meghalaya
Nimrit Kaur from Manipur
Osin Mosu from Arunachal Pradesh
Parmila Chhetri from Sikkim
Prathana Sarkar from West Bengal
Ruopfüzhano Whiso from Nagaland
Shrutiksha Nayak from Odisha
Spandana Patil from Chhattisgarh
Stefy Patel from Jharkhand
Sunaina Kamath from Assam
Aashna Gurav from Goa
Anushka Luhar from Gujarat
Mehak Punjabi from Maharashtra
Nikita Soni from Rajasthan