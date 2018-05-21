The prestigious Miss India beauty pageant has set the stage for 2018. The 55th edition of the Femina Miss India beauty pageant will be held on June 19.

Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar will crown the winner of this year's beauty pageant. While the winner will go on to compete in Miss World 2018, the other two winners will represent the country on the Miss International and Miss Earth platforms.

You can also vote and help choose the top 3 contestants. You can go to the official page of Femina Beauty Pageants to register, vote and stand a chance to win a cash prize.

The contestants are grouped in four zones – North, South, East and West – and one mentor will be allotted for each of the zones. For north zone, actress Neha Dhupia will be the mentor, for south Rakul Preet, Pooja Chopra for east and Pooja Hegde will be the mentor for the west zone.

The top 30 contestants of Miss India 2018:

Anna Kler from Punjab

Gayatri Bhardwaj from New Delhi

Himanshi from Uttar Pradesh

Malika Kapoor from Jammu & Kashmir

Meena Ahir from Madhya Pradesh

Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana

Sumita Bhandari from Uttarakhand

Swattee Thakur from Himachal Pradesh

Anukreethy Vyas from Tamil Nadu

Bhavana Durgam from Karnataka

Kamakshi Bhaskarla from Telangana

Mekhana Shajan from Kerala

Shreya Rao Kamavarapu from Andhra Pradesh

Bhavna Jain from Bihar

Lily Lalremkimi Darnei from Mizoram

Mamita Debbarma from Tripura

Mary Khyriem from Meghalaya

Nimrit Kaur from Manipur

Osin Mosu from Arunachal Pradesh

Parmila Chhetri from Sikkim

Prathana Sarkar from West Bengal

Ruopfüzhano Whiso from Nagaland

Shrutiksha Nayak from Odisha

Spandana Patil from Chhattisgarh

Stefy Patel from Jharkhand

Sunaina Kamath from Assam

Aashna Gurav from Goa

Anushka Luhar from Gujarat

Mehak Punjabi from Maharashtra

Nikita Soni from Rajasthan