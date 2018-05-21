The prestigious Miss India beauty pageant has set the stage for 2018. The 55th edition of the Femina Miss India beauty pageant will be held on June 19.
Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar will crown the winner of this year's beauty pageant. While the winner will go on to compete in Miss World 2018, the other two winners will represent the country on the Miss International and Miss Earth platforms.
You can also vote and help choose the top 3 contestants. You can go to the official page of Femina Beauty Pageants to register, vote and stand a chance to win a cash prize.
The contestants are grouped in four zones – North, South, East and West – and one mentor will be allotted for each of the zones. For north zone, actress Neha Dhupia will be the mentor, for south Rakul Preet, Pooja Chopra for east and Pooja Hegde will be the mentor for the west zone.
The top 30 contestants of Miss India 2018:
Anna Kler from Punjab
Gayatri Bhardwaj from New Delhi
Himanshi from Uttar Pradesh
Malika Kapoor from Jammu & Kashmir
Meena Ahir from Madhya Pradesh
Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana
Sumita Bhandari from Uttarakhand
Swattee Thakur from Himachal Pradesh
Anukreethy Vyas from Tamil Nadu
Bhavana Durgam from Karnataka
Kamakshi Bhaskarla from Telangana
Mekhana Shajan from Kerala
Shreya Rao Kamavarapu from Andhra Pradesh
Bhavna Jain from Bihar
Lily Lalremkimi Darnei from Mizoram
Mamita Debbarma from Tripura
Mary Khyriem from Meghalaya
Nimrit Kaur from Manipur
Osin Mosu from Arunachal Pradesh
Parmila Chhetri from Sikkim
Prathana Sarkar from West Bengal
Ruopfüzhano Whiso from Nagaland
Shrutiksha Nayak from Odisha
Spandana Patil from Chhattisgarh
Stefy Patel from Jharkhand
Sunaina Kamath from Assam
Aashna Gurav from Goa
Anushka Luhar from Gujarat
Mehak Punjabi from Maharashtra
Nikita Soni from Rajasthan