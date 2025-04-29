Mira Rajput is one of the most popular celebrity wives out there. Shahid Kapoor's wife might stay away from the film world but enjoys a massive fan following as an influencer. From her fashion moments to her skincare rituals, everything grabs attention. And sometimes, even those things that she doesn't want to.

What went down

Mira Rajput recently faced an awkward moment when she stepped out in the city only to be caught in the rain. A video of Mira taking shelter under a metal scanner as it started drizzling has caught the attention of Reddit users. In the clip, Mira can be seen trying to shield herself from the rain under a metal scanner. The star wife was asked to come out of the metal scanner, but to no avail. She even waved at people from under the scanner.

Reddit reacts

The video has grabbed attention, with many calling out her actions.

"She's highly entitled. Shows in the smallest gestures," wrote a user.

"She behaving like diva when she is only the wife to shahid & he is not a superstar," another user commented.

"I never got good vibes from them," read a comment.

"So much attitude for nothing," another comment read.

"Wow! Not only is she arrogant and acts entitled, she is dimwitted too," a Reddit user opined.

"Kate Middleton samajh rakha hai khudko, the way she's waving around while blocking the way," another reddit user said.

"Also has she never been to mall or airport jo she is pretending to not know what metal detectors are? how tone deaf are these people gosh," a social media user opined.

"Entitlement shows on her face," another social media user said.

"Mira's actually the bollywood equivalent of Hailey Bieber, just hasn't been successful like her with her makeup/skincare brand but she did try tho," a person took a dig.

"Her attitude resonates with Meghan Markle. Super fake and super entitled," another person wrote.

"Punchable smug face" and "People think being entitled is being classy. Some idiolize this behaviour" were some more comments on the thread.