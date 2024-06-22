Years after she equated babies to puppies and took a jibe at working mothers, Mira Rajput has expressed her regret over the statement. Shahid Kapoor's wife also sought forgiveness for the "unfair" statement that seemed to be directed towards working mothers. Mira also added that at that time she was only trying to justify her choice of being a stay-at-home mother.

Reflecting on her insensitive statement

Mira was trolled and slammed over her 'insensitive' statement. "While I was pushed in that corner for seeming very regressive, I think I probably acted out by saying things... I don't think I agree with them right now. I think I have come a long way from that. I can understand why it wasn't taken well. I think I was in a vulnerable, emotional space," she told Film Companion.

Mira further added that she was made aware that many people were hurt by her statement and she added that she herself doesn't agree with her old statement anymore. Seeking forgiveness on the statement, Mira further added, "I think I was just trying to defend myself that my choices are also valid. I regret that and know that a lot of people were hurt by it. I think it's about time I am forgiven for that because life comes full circle and you make mistakes and you learn from them."

What had Mira said back in 2017

Mira was speaking at an event where she had questioned how working mothers don't give and spend enough time with their children. She had added that her child wasn't a 'puppy' that she would leave him at home. "I love being at home. I love being a mother to my child and I won't have it any other way. I wouldn't want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work. Why did I have her? She is not a puppy, you know. I want to be there for her as a mother, seeing her grow up has, cannot be quantified," she had said.