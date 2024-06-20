Mira Rajput was recently spotted out and about in the city. While the whole of Mumbai is enjoying respite from the heat with thunderstorms and rains, Mira too seemed to be enjoying the serene weather. However, what caught everyone's attention was how a person was seen holding an umbrella over Shahid Kapoor's wife's head and walking behind her.

Netizens were in no mood to spare the celebrity wife over her 'attitude' and 'entitlement'. "I cant believe she said—I cannot be a part-time mom. My child is not a puppy—Lady you need help to hold an umbrella. And you have the audacity to express an opinion on working moms who manage home and work singlehandedly all day every day!! #entitledhousewife (sic)," a social media user lashed out.

Mira gets trolled

"These rich people can't even hold their own umbrella," another social media user wrote.

"Can't even catch her own umbrella but opens up a cosmetic store, saying I did it all alone," a comment read.

"You have hands to hold your umbrella. Your drink can wait," another comment read.

"Why can't they hold an umbrella," a social media user questioned.

"Does she think she is a princess of somewhere?" asked another social media user.

"Even princess kate middleton holds her umberella on her own," one more person commented.

"She looks like a wannabe somehow to me" and "don't you PPL have little bit of shame and humanity left?" were some more comments on the video doing the rounds.

Mira Rajput has always maintained that she doesn't pay attention the trolling and doesn't let it get to her happy space. Over the years, Mira has emerged as one of the most popular and loved celebrity wives.