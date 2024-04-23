Mira Rajput had a sharp reaction to Shahid Kapoor's leaked travel itinerary. Mira took a dig at the alleged leaked itinerary going viral on social media. A screenshot of Shahid Kapoor's travel itinerary has taken over social media. It details out the list of hotels Shahid would like to stay in and also when he is traveling to which destination.

The screenshot also reveals that the bookings will be taken care of by Shahid's "friend". Soon after the post appeared on social media, netizens were quick to come up with conspiracy theories on who could the "friend" be. Many also commented on how much the itinerary would cost and how much do stars spend on such elaborate bike trips.

Mira reacts to leaked itinerary

Now, Mira Rajput has reacted to the itinerary and written, "When the Internet cares more about your husband's travel plans than you do. Btw, when are you making me meet this friend Shahid Kapoor???" Shahid Kapoor is known for taking bike trips with his boy gang which also includes Kunal Kemmu and Ishaan Khatter.

Kunal also reacts

Now, Kunal has also reacted to the viral post and said, "I just came across your itinerary..17 din mein 7 countries. Super Plan. Ek baat bata hum log itne saal se bike chala rahe hai idhar ja rahe hai udhar ja rahe hai, tune pucha bhi nahi ek baar (7 countries in 17 days. Tell me one thing we have been taking bike trips for so many years, you didn't even ask me this time)."

Well, both Mira and Kunal's posts confirm that the leaked itinerary is false and manipulated one. Recently, the Go Goa Gone actor had revealed that they do split the bills and the costs when they go on bike trips together.