Mira Rajput Kapoor might not be an actress, but the star wife enjoys a massive fan following. From her beauty, style, health and fitness tips to her parenting guidance; there is no dearth of takers for Mira's Instagram game. However, Shahid Kapoor's wife faced an awkward situation recently when a child beggar wouldn't leave her side.

What went down?

The video doing the rounds shows Mira Rajput getting out of her car and heading towards a store when a beggar starts walking with her, asking for some money. The child continues to follow Mira until she reaches the building and then touches her hands further asking for money. The video has left social media divided. While many feel she should not have ignored the kids like that, some feel that what she did was right.

Reactions

"The caption says her kindness? Where is the kindness? Shameful act by ignoring," a user wrote. "So rich but so poor attitude," another user commented. "what is she so proud of," a social media user asked. "Why so much attitude. She is not a star still she behaves lyk she is the top 1 star of the industry," another questioned. "So sad to see this kind of treatment towards the poor kid," an Instagram user opined.

But, there were many who felt that such children shouldn't be encouraged. "She has done the right thing... Don't promote child begging," a person opined. "She may not have cash with her but give those children a smile or looks at them atleast," another person wrote. "Not a needy... They are irritating," read one of the comments. "Everyone is showing their frustration on the lady, but understand we should not promote or support children begging like this, it's actually a big scam and planned organisation," was one more of the comments.

"Don't encourage child's to beg she done good," and "Children should not beg ...child trafficking," were some more comments on the video. What do you think of Mira's actions? Let us know in the comments section.