Mira Rajput is one of the most fashionable star wives in the industry. From ethnic couture to western elements; the diva knows how to slay in any outfit. Mira recently attended the Elle Beauty Awards 2023 and made heads turns in her ravishing gown. The strapless and waist clinching gown accentuated her assets. Shahid Kapoor's wife made a mark in her all-black attire.

Mira's dress adjusting video

A video of Mira adjusting her dress every in front of the paps, has now grabbed attention. The star wife was seen adjusting the slit of her dress and trying to cover her legs up while walking. Many on social media felt that she didn't seem comfortable enough in the dress. Many also commented on how she behaved like a star herself.

Mira Rajput might be Shahid Kapoor's wife but the young lady has made quite a name for herself as well. From turning into an influencer, doing brand endorsements, getting big bucks for advertisements to bringing her social media A game; the diva is the master of all trades. Needless to mention, Mira is also a mother to two happy kids whom she adores.

Mira on being called a 'star wife'

"We ought to get over it now. Maybe it was an association that one needed to make for recall value. But even if you put that on a kid, like you say star kid, people don't like listening to 'star kid' for all of its nepotistic connotations and all of that. But that term is still in use, like it needs to kind of find its way out and likewise, I have never understood the concept of star wife, what does that mean?" she once asked in an interview.