Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor opened up about his initial reluctance to take on the iconic role of Kabir Singh in the 2019 blockbuster film. The actor, known for his versatile performances, admitted that it was his wife, Mira Rajput, who played a pivotal role in persuading him to accept the challenging part.

In an interview, Shahid Kapoor spoke about his journey with 'Kabir Singh,' a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy,' originally portrayed by Vijay Deverakonda.

Kapoor confessed, "This film has broken all the norms of what a movie character should be, yet I found myself deeply drawn to this flawed character. He's doing everything that a nice guy is not supposed to do, and I thought, 'This is so cool.'"

However, Shahid initially hesitated and recalled his initial response, saying, "My first answer was a resounding 'no, I won't do this movie.' I questioned whether I could truly personify this character the way Vijay Deverakonda did. After all, people have seen me in various roles over the years."

It was at this point that he turned to his wife, Mira Rajput, for guidance. Kapoor shared, "I told Mira about my reservations, and she looked at me for five long minutes before saying, 'Just shut up and do it. It's the perfect film for you.' She went on to explain, 'People love to see you in love stories, and they equally enjoy watching you portray complex, messed-up characters. This film offers both. Just do it.' Her advice was refreshingly simple, and I had overcomplicated things for myself. Looking back, I'm grateful I took up the role of Kabir Singh."

Despite facing criticism for its portrayal of misogyny, 'Kabir Singh' emerged as the crowning achievement of Shahid Kapoor's illustrious two-decade-long career, catapulting him to new heights in the industry.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor recently showcased his action prowess in the thrilling film 'Bloody Daddy,' directed by Raj and DK. He is now gearing up for an upcoming untitled romantic film alongside the talented Kriti Sanon, with the film's title yet to be finalized.