https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/782672/it-official-janhvi-kapoor-play-jr-ntrs-leading-lady-ntr30.jpg IBTimes IN

Bollywood celebs turned up in their high fashion avatars for the Elle Beauty Awards 2023. Long gowns, glittery dresses to oomph factor; the gala event was anything but ordinary. Celebs turned up wearing shades of white and black for the event. Let's take a look at the best dressed celebs of the night.

Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor: The Good Luck Jerry actress dazzled the night with her appearance in an one shouldered, high slit gown. It not only accentuated her curves but also gave her overall look ample dose of glamour.

Elle/Instagram

Babil Khan: Not the one to confine to any norms, Babil exuded uber cool vibes in a monochrome outfit. Highlight of the evening: The oxidised men's jewellery he so confidently wore.

Instagram

Mira Rajput: Sharp! That was the vibe Mira Rajput exuded at the gala event in black. The embellished bustier and waist clinching outfit made sure the spotlight remained on her, all night.

Vijay Varma: The Jaane Jaan actor was a testament of effortless fashion as he rocked his way into the event in an oversized fit.

Instagram/Elle

Vaani Kapoor: The leggy lass' ballroom inspired gown with unconventional colour combination definitely stood out among the rest.

Instagram/Elle

Shanaya Kapoor: The young girl who is all set to make her debut into the industry made heads turn in a sequined skirt and vest look.

Bhumi Pednekar: At the top of her fashion game, the Thank You For Coming actress made quite some statement in that dramatic black outfit.

Ananya Panday: Another mention worthy celeb was the Gehraiyaan actress. The voluminous gown and sparkling jewellery did all the talking on her behalf.