Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput looked stunning at GQ awards night. The star wife is an entrepreneur and is often seen advocating parenting skills. She is also a mom influencer. Being a doting mommy to two kids, the actor's fashion game is always on point.

Mira Rajput stuns in organe outfit

At the recently held GQ awards night. Mira Rajput stole the spotlight in a vibrant ensemble. For the night, Mira's coral-fitted gown from the Deme Love, Mira looked stunning in a orange sleek silhouette gown, which had ring cutouts on the sides, with olden stud detailing adding a touch of drama.

The plunging V neckline, centre cutout and knotted straps further accentuated Mira's look.

Mira wore a pair of delicate golden stud earrings and complemented the ensemble with stacks of rings.

She opted for a bronzed look that enhanced her natural beauty and she styled her hair into a chic low bun.

She was seen with her brother-in-law Ishan Khattar.

Netizens weren't impressed by Mira's flawless look and were of the view that she was copying Kareena Kapoor. A section of netizens also schooled Mira for leaving her kids and attending fashion events.

It all started when Mira said she wanted to stay at home and take care of her kids.

A user wrote, "Why i feel she tries to copy Kareena ... Earlier she had commented that she does not approve women working after having kids who are small she won't leave them and work and now she is working leaving her kids.."

Another asked, "What is her contribution.."

On the red carpet of the GQ awards, Mira and Ishaan posed for shutterbugs, Ishan also fixed Mira's trail outfit as she walked ahead.