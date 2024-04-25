Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to make his OTT debut with a web series titled Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Ahead of the release of the magnum opus on May 1, the makers held a star-studded screening in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Who's who from the industry graced their presence at the screening.

From Aditi Rao Hydari to Richa Chadha, Salman Khan, Karan Johar and others amped up the glam quotient at the screening.

Who wore what!

Salman Khan attended the screening amidst heavy security. The actor was seen wearing a black shirt and jeans for the night. However, his funk pants grabbed eye-balls. The actor was seen smiling at the shutterbugs.

He came with an army of security at the screening.

Alia Bhatt looked ethereal in a white traditional outfit, she was accompanied at the event by her mom Soni Razdan, and her mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor. All three actors looked lovely as they posed for the shutterbugs camera.

Team Heermandi — Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Sehgal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Taha Shah and Fardeen Khan –posed at the red carpet.

Karan Johar and Ananya Panday arrived together, Rekha looking elegant in a golden saree.

Vicky Kaushal made a style statement and looked dapper in a black outfit.

Aditi Rao Hydari who recently announced her engagement, wore a gorgeous, traditional anarkali. She was accompanied by her fiance, actor Siddharth.

Siddharth opted for a classic bandhgala. In one of the clips, Aditi can be seen holding beau Siddharth's arm and asking him to come pose with her.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur twinned in royal blue outfits.

Ananya wore a traditional blue outfit, while Aditya sported a blue shirt and he paired it with a black coat and trousers.

Richa Chadha came with her husband Ali Fazal, and Sonakshi Sinha came with Poonam Sinha.

Father-son duo Shekhar and Adhyayan Suman were also spotted on the red carpet in their traditional best.