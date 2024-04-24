Instagram

We have often seen in Karan Johar and Sooraj Barjatya's films about happy families and their unconditional love for each other. Be it K3G, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Huma Aapke Hai Kaun, among others. Just like common people, celebrities go heaps and bounds to protect their families in happiness and adversities.

Salman Khan House firing

Last to last week wasn't pleasant for Salman Khan's family as a few goons fired outside Galaxy apartment on April 14. After firing, the shooters immediately fled the location on a motorcycle, with their faces covered under helmets.

According to the police officials, after the initial interrogation, the accused first conducted a 'recce' of Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel. They intended to "just scare him and not murder him", the police said.

The police said that the accused's main objective behind firing outside Khan's residence was to create "terror". They added that the incident was a "meticulously planned attack".

Meanwhile, Mumbai police have arrested the culprits. Needless to say, the incident has shaken Khan's family.

Arpita Khan Sharma seeks blessings at Nizamuddin Dargah for Salman Khan's well-being

Post the incident, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan was spotted seeking blessings at Nizamuddin Dargah in New Delhi.

In the video, Arpita Khan was seen offering prayers and participating in the other practices of the shrine.

For the darshan, Arpita Khan was seen wearing a green colour Anarkali suit and walking toward the shrine.

Mumbai cops recover 2 pistols, 13 bullets from Gujarat's Tapi river

As per the fresh update, on Tuesday, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch recovered two pistols, 13 bullets, and three magazines from the Tapi River in Gujarat.

According to the police, the recovered weapons were allegedly used for the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence by two arrested shooters.

Coming back to who the culprit was behind the firing, it was reported that it was the Lawrence gang was responsible.

Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi took responsibility for the firing

A Facebook account with the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi took responsibility for the shooting incident. According to the reports, the account was made three hours before the shooting.

Recently, Arpita's husband Aayush Sharma and Salman's younger brother, Arbaaz Khan, also reacted to the gun-firing incident

In an interview with India Today, Salman's father, Salim Khan, said, "What's there to talk about ye jaahil log jo kehte hain maar denge tab pata lagega na (These illiterate people say you'll learn your lesson when we'll kill you). We've been given extra police protection. They've (Mumbai Police) assured protection for us and our friends. If they've arrested two people today, that means they're on it."

On the day of the culprit's arrest, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Salman Khan at his Galaxy residence and assured Salim and Salman Khan of security.

He said, "There is no gang (war) in Mumbai. The Underworld has no (place) in Mumbai. This is Maharashtra, this is Mumbai. We will finish this (Lawrence) Bishnoi (gang) so that no one dares to do such a thing."

Meanwhile, security is beefed up outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment.

Salman earlier had two PSOs. Now, two commandos, two escort vehicles and 11 cops under the Y+ category security accorded to him. However, three cops and one PSO were added to this convoy. Salman is yet to comment on the attack.