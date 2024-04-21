Salman Khan shakes hand with Pakistan fighter Shahzaib Rind; introduces Sanjay Dutt's son Shahraan to fighter in Dubai

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back to work a few days after the firing incident that happened last Sunday. Salman was in Dubai on Thursday for an event. Salman greeted the paps despite the security. A clip shows Salman receiving a flower bouquet and he also poses with them.

With his security heightened and with an army of police protection, Salman Khan enthralled the fans at an event in Dubai.

Several videos and pictures show Salman Khan greeting people in Dubai. He hugged them but wasn't seen taking selfies.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has returned to Mumbai

On Saturday, Salman Khan attended a Karate match in Dubai.

For the sports league, Salman took Sanjay Dutt's son Shahraan with him.

Today, fighter Shahzaib Rind took to his Instagram account and shared a video in which he was seen talking to Salman Khan. Salman opted for a sharp black suit for the event. He was seen introducing Sanjay Dutt's son Shahraan to Shahzaib Rind and also complimenting him on a great fight.

Take a look at Pakistan's Shahzaib Rind video featuring Salman and Shahraan.

Coming back to Salman's charismatic persona.

Salman returned to Mumbai on Sunday morning. Despite the commotion, the actor looked at the paps and gave a nod. The actor was spotted at Mumbai airport by security personnel and his trusted bodyguard Shera.

Firing incident

The firing incident took place in the wee hours of last Sunday when the two two-bike-borne accused fired five rounds outside the actor's Bandra residence before fleeing. The investigation is ongoing, and two suspects have been arrested.

Salman opted for a black t-shirt and white pants as he made his way out the airport towards his car. A police entourage was ahead of his car with heavy security personnel deployed to ensure his safety.