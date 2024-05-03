Mira Rajput recently walked the ramp celebrating India's heritage at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya. Shahid Kapoor's wife looked resplendent in a beautiful lehenga. The celebrity wife who always grabs praise and applause for her ramp walk, failed to impress people this time. Many called her walk 'manly' and many felt she lacked 'grace'.

"Terrible walk and you call it grace," asked a user. "She's walking like a body builder," another user commented. "This is ramp show not a wrestling field," a social media user commented. "Very bad walk she should take training," another social media user opined. "She's walking like macho man," read a comment. "She is walking like a wrestler," another comment read.

"Dabang style walk," read a comment. "she does not know how to walk," one more comment read. "Sorry but that walk is the worst, someone should have taught her," a person opined. "Talent 0% just because she got married to Shahid kapoor," another person commented. "terrible walking" was one more of the comments on the video doing the rounds.

Mira Rajput has always been a fashionista. The diva is known for her style and grace. Despite all the negative comments, there were many who applauded Mira for her walk and outfit. Shahid Kapoor had once revealed in an interview that Mira Rajput was uncomfortable with all the attention that came her way during the early days of their marriage. He added that she used to get perturbed the comments and it took her some time to understand that it comes with the territory.

"The internet is one platform that is accessible to everyone. People can say what they feel and it gives everyone the right to express themselves the way they want and to what extent they feel like. So, there will be opinions. It's not that everyone is going to love you," Mira had once said in an interview.