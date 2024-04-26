The GQ Most Influential Young Indians Awards was every bit of a gala event. Some of the most fashionable and recognized names from the industry turned up in their glamorous avatars for the event. There were a few looks that fell flat but there were some who totally raised the temperature. Let's take a look at the boldest dressed celebs at the awards night.

Bhumi Pednekar: Known for her unconventional fashion sense, the Bheed actress didn't disappoint with her look this time too. Always turning up at such events, put her fashionable foot forward, Bhumi made sure all eyes were on her throughout the event. Pedenkar turned up in a white bralette top, a long plate skirt held together with strings and a cropped blazer.

Mira Rajput: Another fashion icon, Mira Rajput also made sure to grab the limelight with her tangerine outfit for the event. Mira opted for a coral-fitted gown from the fashion label Deme Love. Shahid Kapoor's wife flaunted her sleek silhouette in the outfit that came with daring circular cutouts on the side. With plunging V neckline and knotted straps, Mira looked every bit of a diva as she walked the red carpet.

Esha Gupta: Needless to mention, Esha Gupta owned the red carpet with her bold and sheer black gown. Known for turning up the heat at the red carpet, Esha was not the one to disappoint this time either. Picked from the label of Isabel Marant, the sheer bodycon gown with cutouts gave everyone a good look at Esha's perfect frame.

Wamiqa Gabbi, Mannara Chopra, Palak Tiwari, Alaya F and many more celebs raised the temperature at the event.