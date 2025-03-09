All eyes were on exes Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor as they reunited at IIFA 2025. The former lovers were seen hugging and greeting each other at the IIFA 2025 press conference held on Saturday in Jaipur.

Several clips and videos went viral, showing Kareena and Shahid on stage, indulging in endless conversations, making fans nostalgic. The ex-couple also interacted with director-producer Karan Johar and actor Kartik Aaryan before posing for pictures.

During digital awards night, Shahid was seen meeting and greeting Kareena. Speaking to the media on the green carpet of the IIFA Digital Awards, Shahid said, 'For us, it's nothing new... aaj stage pe mile aur hum log idhar udhar milte rehte hai (today we met on stage, but we keep running into each other here and there). But it's totally normal for us... If people felt nice about it, then it's nice.'

Meanwhile, a video that has gone viral shows Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, being papped at Mumbai airport as she jetted off to Jaipur. In the clips, Mira turned heads with her casual yet stylish travel look.

As soon as the video surfaced, netizens speculated that Mira was jealous, and just a day after Kareena and Shahid's hug, she rushed to Jaipur to be with Shahid. Some even questioned Saif Ali Khan's absence. In the clip, Mira did not greet the paparazzi or her driver, instead making her way directly to the airport.

About Mira and Shahid

This wasn't the first time Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan encountered each other in public. At the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, Kareena walked past Shahid while he posed with filmmakers Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, popularly known as Raj & DK. While Kareena stopped to greet Raj, she chose to ignore Shahid and walked away. However, Shahid continued to smile throughout the encounter.

Shahid and Kareena dated each other back in the early 2000s before calling it quits in 2007. They have appeared together in movies like Fida (2004), Chup Chup Ke (2006), Udta Punjab (2016), and the 2007 hit Jab We Met.

Kareena married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012, while Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015.

This year, IIFA is going to be hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar. Kartik and IIFA posted a snippet of their rehearsal session on Instagram, where both men are roasting each other. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor made a joke about Karan losing a lot of weight, saying, 'It seems as if only Karan has arrived and Johar is yet to come.'