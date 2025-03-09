One of the most beloved former on-screen and off-screen couples, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, who were once truly, madly and deeply in love, starred together in the cult classic Jab We Met before parting ways long ago. Both have since moved on—Shahid is married to Mira Rajput and has two children, while Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan and has two sons, Jeh and Taimur.

The former couple recently reunited at the IIFA 2025 press conference held in Jaipur on Saturday. The event was attended by Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, and Shahid Kapoor.

Several pictures and videos from the press conference have gone viral, but what caught everyone's attention was Shahid and Kareena warmly hugging on stage and engaging in an extended conversation. Their constant eye contact and effortless chatter left fans gushing over the duo, sparking nostalgia among netizens who are now eagerly hoping for Jab We Met 2 to become a reality.

Netizens react

A user wrote, "It's nice to see they're both moved on & BLUSHING to meet each other!"

Another one said, "She looking happy after decades.."

The third one said, "I love how everyone else is silent except them.... they're talking like two Best friends found their way back to each other."

The fourth one said, "Karan is for sure trying to hear their convo.. and i am sure he will ask about it in his koffee wid karan."

In another viral clip, Kartik, Karan, Kriti, and Madhuri Dixit were seen seated on the dais, listening to the ongoing discussion. However, all eyes were on Kareena and Shahid, who seemed engrossed in their own world, beaming with joy as they spoke to each other. The undeniable spark between them left fans awestruck.

Many netizens speculated that Karan Johar, known for stirring conversations on his chat show, was eavesdropping. Fans are convinced that he will bring up the much-anticipated topic of Kareena and Shahid's reunion on the next season of Koffee With Karan, nearly 16 years after their breakup.