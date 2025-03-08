'Stop it, don't click': Fans call out paparazzi for ignoring Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor's request; capture Raha's Video at airport

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022. The couple introduced their little one to the world on Christmas Eve 2023, and since then, Raha has become one of the most adored star kids. Fans and paparazzi can't stop gushing over her.

Paparazzi frequently gather outside Alia and Ranbir's apartment, eager to capture glimpses of Raha. Whenever the power couple is spotted with their daughter, photographers zoom in to document every moment. Over the years, Alia has also shared candid pictures of Raha on social media, delighting fans.

Saif Ali Khan's attack led to Alia protecting Raha from paps

In January 2025, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by burglars at his residence. The actor was brutally stabbed and sustained serious injuries, requiring multiple surgeries. Fortunately, he has since recovered and is now doing well.

The unforeseen attack deeply shook the Kapoor family. In response, Kareena Kapoor Khan issued a strict warning to the paparazzi, demanding they stop taking photos and videos of her sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Following this horrific incident, Alia Bhatt took a similar step. She deleted all pictures and videos of Raha from her Instagram account and personally requested the paparazzi to respect their privacy by not recording or photographing her daughter.

Paparazzi ignore Alia's request

However, despite Alia's plea, the paparazzi did not adhere to her request.

On Friday, Alia, Ranbir, and Raha were spotted at the airport as they headed to Jaipur for the IIFA Awards. Holding Raha close in her arms, Alia swiftly made her way inside, attempting to shield her daughter from the cameras.

In the clips that surfaced online, Alia is seen protectively holding Raha. Meanwhile, Ranbir was at the security check. Despite all efforts, paparazzi zoomed in on Raha, capturing the toddler, who curiously looked at the photographers while clinging to her mother.

Ranbir kept it simple in a black casual outfit, while Alia looked elegant in a white ensemble. Raha, looking adorable, sported two ponytails.

Netizens React

Netizens, however, criticized Alia for her sudden change in stance. Some pointed out that there was a time when she openly shared Raha's pictures, and now she insists on hiding her. Others defended her, arguing that a parent has the right to protect their child's privacy.

A user wrote, "Please respect Alia's decisions, you guys were sharing just one week ago she doesn't want her child to be posted and deleted her pics so why are you showing her face?"

Another mentioned, "Please don't show Raha's face.. Please hide it and post it."

Recently, in a podcast with Jay Shetty, Alia revealed that her daughter Raha's name will match her brother's name in future.

Alia said that before settling on Raha, Ranbir had initially fallen in love with a boy's name. The couple had asked their family for name suggestions, and while they had a favorite boy's name, it was Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, who suggested 'Raha.' She mentioned that it would perfectly complement the boy's name if they ever had a son.

Work front

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, was a massive box-office hit. Ranbir is currently gearing up for Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, where he will play Lord Ram, alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The first part of the film is set to be released in 2026.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra with Vedang Raina. She is currently working on Alpha, a YRF spy thriller featuring Sharvari and Bobby Deol. She will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated Love and War, which will reunite her with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.