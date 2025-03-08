'Horrendous way to hide her gained weight?' Deepika Padukone's glittery gold outfit fails to impress; fans compare it to wrapping paper

Actor Deepika Padukone, who recently embraced motherhood, is currently focused on spending quality time with her daughter, Dua. After a brief maternity break, she has resumed work and is actively attending fashion events. A few months ago, she walked the ramp for Sabyasachi's 25th anniversary, and now she has made another stunning appearance.

On Friday, Deepika attended the 2025 Forbes 30/50 Global Summit in Abu Dhabi, where she participated in a panel discussion on "Building Global Influence with Purpose."

The event was hosted ahead of International Women's Day, which falls on March 8.

All that glitters is not gold!

Deepika dazzled in a gold ensemble, opting for a shimmery dress styled by Shaleena Nathani. Her golden outfit featured a statement bow at the front, a high neckline, full-length sleeves with cinched cuffs, and a relaxed silhouette. The gown also included shimmering gold fringes, a keyhole detail at the back, and a gathered design on the bodice.

She elevated her look with black leather boots featuring high pencil heels. To complement the outfit, she accessorized with mixed-metal earrings and rings from Cartier, while her hair was styled in a messy French knot.

Deepika's makeup featured a subtle smokey eye with smudged eyeliner, mauve lips, a blinding highlighter, and mascara, finished off with her signature feathered brows.

The actor later took to social media to share a carousel post of her look. As always, her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, was quick to comment, gushing over her golden appearance. " Phew [sic]," he wrote, admiring his wife.

However, opinions on Deepika's look were divided. While some fans loved her glamorous avatar, others were unimpressed and criticized the styling.

One user commented, "Putting her in such hideous cringe."

Another wrote, "Please stop it! She is a fashion queen—don't ruin it." A third remarked, "Could you stop covering her up? There are better ways to style a mother who has gained weight."

While a section of fans swooned over Deepika's appearance, others called out the designer for making her look unflattering, comparing her golden outfit to a chocolate wrapper or Christmas décor.

Work Front

Deepika Padukone and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, welcomed their daughter, Dua, on September 8 last year. The couple shared the joyful news with a heartfelt post, expressing their gratitude and excitement as they embraced parenthood. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018.