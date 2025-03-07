Newlyweds Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are basking in their blissful marital life. Sobhita, an avid social media user, often shares glimpses of her day-to-day life. From post-wedding celebrations to their recent photoshoots and events, she keeps fans updated with inside moments.

The couple recently took time off from their busy schedules for a romantic vacation to Amsterdam and Mexico.

Sobhita took to Instagram to share cozy yet stylish pictures from their vacation. Their photo dump includes glamorous, dressed-up moments, serene no-makeup candid shots, food, fun, mehendi, and a romantic getaway to a breezy destination.

Take a look:

One picture showcases Mexico City, featuring a wall with optical illusion art and abstract geometric patterns. Another captures Sobhita flaunting her mehendi.

Their trip wasn't just about culinary adventures—it also included an adrenaline rush, as the couple attended a WWE live event in Amsterdam.

In one breakfast picture with Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita is seen in a grey oversized sweatshirt, straight-fit jeans, and loafers, with her hair tied up in a loose bun. Naga Chaitanya wears a white T-shirt layered under a black jacket paired with cream pants.

Sobhita's viral airport look

Apart from their fun-filled honeymoon, a video of Sobhita has gone viral, showcasing her bold new look.

Spotted at Hyderabad airport, the actress donned a one-piece outfit, confidently flaunting her tattoos. Her gothic-inspired airport look grabbed attention, as she was seen obliging fans with selfies.

Take a look:

While some netizens criticized her gothic look, claiming she was straying from her traditional South Indian roots, many fans defended her, speculating that it could be for an upcoming film.

A user wrote, "Where is your culture?"

Another wrote, "Awful Gothic behaviour."

The third one chimmed, "Her chubby weight gain is evident."

For the unversed, Sobhita isn't flaunting her tattoos in the recent vacation pictures she shared on Instagram with her husband, Naga Chaitanya.