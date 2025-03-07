Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria has been making headlines—not for her recent projects or professional accolades but primarily for her personal life. Her past relationship has once again become a topic of discussion, especially after her ex-boyfriend, Aadar Jain, married his best friend, who was also Tara's BFF.

Tara Sutaria stuns in a bold black 'Revenge Dress'

Not only did Aadar's wedding grab attention, but a comment he made during one of his pre-wedding festivities also went viral. In an attempt to impress his bride, Alekha, Aadar seemingly dismisses his previous relationship as mere "time pass." While Tara Sutaria chose to remain silent on the matter, her mother, Tina Sutaria, took a subtle dig at Aadar through social media.

Amidst the whirlwind of marriage, breakups, and heartbreaks, Tara is now focusing on her work, picking up the pieces, and starting fresh.

On Wednesday, Tara made a stunning appearance at an event, turning heads in a striking black outfit. She opted for an elegant off-shoulder black dress, styling her hair in a sleek bun and completing her look with high heels.

Tara's bold black ensemble immediately reminded fans of Princess Diana's iconic "revenge dress." Diana famously wore a black dress in 1994 after Prince Charles's public confession of infidelity. While Tara's outfit may not have been intended as a statement, the resemblance sparked a wave of discussion online.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, after her divorce with Naga Chaitanya, repurposed her wedding dress

Interestingly, Tara isn't the only celebrity drawing parallels to the "revenge dress." Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently repurposed her wedding gown, originally white, into a stunning black ensemble. Samantha's gown featured a corset-style beaded bodice with a sweetheart neckline, attached to a flowing tulle skirt. The drape elements around the midriff and the 3D floral detailing on the train added an elegant touch. She accessorized with a sleek black choker, a few rings, and styled her hair in retro waves.

Highlighting the significance of sustainable fashion, Samantha shared her thoughts on Instagram, writing, "We cannot ignore sustainability anymore. We're past the stage when it was a choice—it's now a necessity for the longevity of our planet. The dress I am wearing today is a beloved gown repurposed for this occasion by the talented Kresha Bajaj. While it may seem insignificant to many, repurposing my old clothes is just one of the many conscious steps I am taking toward a more sustainable lifestyle."

Meanwhile, Tara's mother, Tina Sutaria, reacted to Aadar's remark by sharing a thought-provoking message on Instagram. Her note read: "If your boyfriend/husband ever says anything disrespectful to you, tell him to write it down on a piece of paper, get in his car, drive, and deliver it to his mother—or simply hand it to his daughter. If he can't say it to his mother or doesn't want another man to one day say it to his daughter, he shouldn't be saying it to you."

This came after a video from Aadar Jain's mehendi ceremony went viral on social media. In the clip, the groom was heard saying, "I have always loved her and always wanted to be with her. She sent me on this long journey of 20 years through time-pass. But it was worth the wait because now I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream. I love you, and it was worth the wait. It's a secret—I have always loved her. I did time-pass for four years of my life. But now, I'm with you, baby."

Before his marriage to Alekha, Aadar Jain was in a relationship with Tara Sutaria. The couple parted ways in 2023.