Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin, Aadar Jain, recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Alekha Advani. However, their wedding has sparked more controversy and chatter than good wishes and blessings.

During the wedding festivities, Aadar gave a heartwarming speech for his bride-to-be, but one particular remark caught everyone's attention. The actor stated that he had always longed for Alekha and waited for her, adding that the last 20 years of his life had been merely time passed until he finally ended up with her.

In a video from the event, Aadar can be heard saying, "I have always loved her and always wanted to be with her, but I never got the chance. So, she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through time-pass. But at the end of the day, it was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman who looks like a dream."

He further added, "I love you, and it was worth the wait. It's a secret—I have always loved her. I have done time passes for 20 years of my life. But now, I'm with you, baby."

However, his "timepass" comment didn't sit well with fans of his ex-girlfriend and actor Tara Sutaria, whom he dated for four years.

Days after Aadar's wedding, Tara Sutaria's mother, Tina Sutaria, shared a cryptic Instagram story that many believe was aimed at Aadar's "timepass" remark.

Did Tara Sutaria's mother respond to Aadar Jain's comment?

On February 20, she posted a quote that read, "If your boyfriend/husband ever says anything rude or disrespectful to you, tell him to write it down on a piece of paper, get in his car, drive, and deliver it to his mother, or simply hand it to his daughter. If he can't say it to his mother or doesn't want another man to one day say it to his daughter, he shouldn't be saying it to you."

This post has led to speculation that she was taking a dig at Aadar's remarks about his past relationships.

Aadar and Tara's relationship became public in 2020, as Tara was often seen attending gatherings with the Kapoor clan. At the time, Aadar and Alekha were close friends, and soon, Tara also became a part of their circle. The two women followed each other on social media, and Alekha frequently spent time with both Aadar and Tara, especially during vacations and getaways.

There were instances when Alekha jokingly referred to herself as the "third wheel" in social media posts about Aadar and Tara.

After Aadar and Tara broke up in 2023, Aadar proposed to Alekha in 2024, and they got engaged in September of the same year. Tara and Alekha were once best friends, so when Aadar and Tara ended their relationship, fans accused Alekha of interfering and causing their breakup. However, now that Aadar and Alekha are getting married, social media users have become more sympathetic towards Tara and are expressing their support for her.