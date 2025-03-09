The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) celebrated its grand 25th edition with a star-studded night at the Digital Awards. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Shahid Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Nimrat Kaur, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, graced the event.

However, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan who stole the show, dazzling in a traditional saree styled in a modernized way.

Kareena Kapoor's 'Modern India' look saree Breaks the Internet

Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor curated Kareena's OOTD, which quickly went viral. The actress wore a recreated version of the 'Modern India' saree from Tarun Tahiliani's 17-year-old collection. The corset-style saree was inspired by a maroon saree from the designer's 2008 collection.

Kareena's embroidered deep-hued outfit featured intricate gold detailing. She paired a gold-embellished blouse with delicate straps with a flowing, draped skirt and an ornate dupatta with gold borders. She accessorized her look with a statement emerald choker necklace, matching earrings, and gold bangles.

The popular fashion page Diet Sabya even called her look "The Apsarafication of Bebo."

Mixed reactions from netizens

While many were in awe of Kareena's look, some age-shamed the actress.

A user wrote, "How well she is embracing her age.... So refreshing!"

Another commented, "Bebo is finally back to beboing after that horrendous newspaper wrapper 'lewk' yesterday."

A third user had mixed feelings, saying, "Horrendous 'golden bra' blouse. But Kareena is glowing and looking so confident. The bindi adds a nice touch, too."

Another user remarked, "She's still pretty, but she looks older than her age now."

Kareena and Shahid's reunion goes Viral

Kareena Kapoor and her ex-boyfriend, Shahid Kapoor, were seen hugging and chatting at the IIFA press conference. Paparazzi captured their rare interaction, making fans nostalgic.

This year, the audience will see Kartik Aaryan as the host of the IIFA Awards.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen performing at the 25th edition of lIFA, and she will pay tribute to her grandfather, legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, at the awards show. The grand IIFA Awards Night, which is set to take place on March 9, will feature a special celebration of the iconic film Sholay on its 50th anniversary, with an exclusive screening at the famous Raj Mandir Cinema. Legendary MMA fighter and combat sports trailblazer Anthony Pettis will also make a special appearance.