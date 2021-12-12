Mira Rajput has clapped back at the trolls in the best way possible. A day after trolls made cheap and nasty comments on her picture, especially her feet, Mira has shot back, and how! The social media sensation had shared a picture of herself with her son, Zain when netizens made comments on her feet and how she was not taking care of them.

What exactly happened?

It so happened that Mira shared a picture of herself with her shy son Zain. Wearing a lavender coloured jumpsuit and carrying a yellow sling bag, Mira wrote, "Getting used to taking pictures with a shy photo-bomber #mamalove #whereszainu (sic)." However, due to the effect of sun and shadow, her feet looked quite dark. This led to netizens accusing her of not taking care of her feet.

The comments

"So gross, take care of your feet too not just your face," wrote one user. "Do those feet belong to someone else?" asked another user. But, there were also many who jumped to Mira's rescue and supported her. "Could be tanning after vacation," opined another user. "See your own leg first," wrote one more user.

Mira shots back

And now, Mira herself has shot back at the whole fiasco. Taking to social media, Mira shared another gorgeous picture of herself flaunting her legs. She wrote, "I would like to thank my arms for always being by my side, my legs for always supporting me, and my fingers because I can always count on them. And of course my feet, for always keeping me grounded."

Well, that's some awesome comeback! Right?