Mira Rajput might be going through a weird fashion phase but she is definitely looking stunning with her pregnancy glow. Shahid Kapoor's wife, who is expecting her second baby with the actor, recently stepped out and the paparazzi captured her beautiful pregnancy glow and her baby bump.

The star-wife was happy to greet the paparazzi as she stepped out on Wednesday, May 16, to visit an eatery in Bandra, Mumbai. The 23-year-old posed for the cameras before she made her way to the car.

Mira was spotted sans her husband Shahid and baby girl Misha. Mira wore a blue off-shoulder top and white pair of pants which sort of revealed her baby bump. She carried white and brown shoulder bag and slipped into a pair of flats for her outing. She stepped out minus make-up and sported a simple hairdo.

A few nights ago, Mira was seen with Shahid and avoiding the cameras.

Her photos come a day after Mira shared that she is going through a weird phase in this pregnancy. She took to Instagram to share her wardrobe woes about the size of her pants. She wrote: "That weird phase when your jeans don't fit but maternity jeans are too big," on Tuesday night.

Mira and Shahid recently announced that they are expecting a new family member sometime . The couple shared the good news in the most adorable way. They shared a photo featuring Misha smiling and declaring that she is going to be a big sister soon.

Mom to be #mirarajput snapped on bandra A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on May 16, 2018 at 9:41am PDT

One.more video of #mirarajput from yesterday A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on May 16, 2018 at 11:16pm PDT

Shahid, who married Mira in July 2015 and welcomed Misha on August 26 in 2016, has had a good start to the year after Padmaavat ruled the January box office. The actor will resume work on Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite Shraddha Kapoor.