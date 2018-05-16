Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput recently announced that they are expecting a second child. Mira shared the pregnancy news in a unique way. She shared an adorable picture of her 20-months-old daughter Misha Kapoor along with a balloon drawing and big sister written next to her. The phase sometimes can become difficult for expecting mothers as their body goes through a lot of changes during pregnancy period. And Mira Kapoor is no exception.

She took to Instagram to share a weird problem that she is facing during her pregnancy phase. Mira, who is currently in her second trimester, shared that she is finding it odd that she cannot slip into her regular jeans anymore and that the maternity jeans are just too oversized for her.

"That weird phase when your jeans don't fit and Maternity jeans are too big," Mira shared on her Instagram story.

The doting father Shahid Kapoor recently revealed how it was a spontaneous decision for the expecting couple to break the pregnancy news with their fans adding that she was feeling very happy about it.

"I am very happy, and we just felt like sharing it with everyone. Mira wanted to put it out on Instagram and I thought that the photograph was really cute, it was a spontaneous decision and it just happened. It was a great weekend for the family," Shahid had told IANS.

Post pregnancy announcement, the couple has been sharing cute selfies with their fans giving them a glimpse into their loving chemistry. She has been flaunting her baby bump during her outings and the doting husband Shahid is taking good care of her looking into every small thing during this phase of life.

Mira, in her earlier interview, had said that she will have another baby and then decide on pursuing a career which will be creatively stimulating but also allows her time to be with her family.

Shahid had also said that his 22-year-old wife would prefer to have a second child soon as well. "She wants to flip the norm, get the kids to a certain age and then be free to do what she likes," Shahid was quoted as saying by GQ magazine last year.

And now, the couple is just a few months away from gifting their daughter Misha with a sibling to play with.