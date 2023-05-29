In a bone chilling incident, a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to her death by her 20-year-old boyfriend in Outernorth Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sahil, even hit the girl with a stone.

According to police, on Sunday, information was received regarding murder of a girl following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

A video of the incident that took place on Sunday evening has gone viral on social media. In the footage, Sahil, who is wearing a blue t-shirt, can be seen stabbing the girl. Around seven to eight bystanders are present at the scene. A man attempts to intervene, but Sahil pushes him away. He then continues to stab the girl while also issuing threats to the bystanders, asking them to disperse.

After stabbing her, Sahil proceeds to kick the victim multiple times and then strikes her with a boulder five times.

He then briefly leaves the scene but returns shortly after. He strikes the girl with the boulder once again, kicks her multiple times, and then departs once more.

"The body of Sakshi, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy body, was found on the street. It was learnt that the girl was walking on the street when suddenly Sahil intercepted her and stabbed her multiple times" said a senior police official.

Sahil and the deceased were in a relationship but had a quarrel recently.

"The deceased was on her way to attend the birthday of her friend's son Sunday when Sahil intercepted her and stabbed her multiple times and hit her with a stone," said a police official privy to investigation.

"Sahil is absconding and a search is underway to nab him. A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered on the complaint of the deceased's father," the official added.

(With inputs from IANS)