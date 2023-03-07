After a female Kashmiri student was stabbed by an auto-driver in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) brought this matter to the notice of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Sexena to arrest the culprit.

Reports said the condition of the injured female student is stable.

"Matter has been brought to the notice of Rakesh Ranjan, media advisor to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor and Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Abhijeet Rai, and urged them to intervene in the matter and take action on the incident,", Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association told International Bussiness Times.

Nasir said that Lieutenant Govenors' Office has given directions to the concerned police officers to immediately arrest the culprit involved in this incident.

He further said that Lieutenant Govenors' Office has informed that directions have been given to the concerned DCP to take strict and immediate action against the accused auto driver. The injured student was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Kashmiri Student Attack in Delhi: J&K Students Association takes up matter with Delhi LGs' Office, DCP South East



Says, FIR No. 96/23 U/S 324 /506 IPC has been registered, Massive manhunt launched to nab the Culprit@ANI @PTI_News @IndianExpress @TimesNow @HindustanTimes pic.twitter.com/SV6rbFxjX6 — J&K Students Association (@JKSTUDENTSASSO) March 7, 2023

Khuehami said that he spoke to DCP South East Rajesh Deo and urged him to take strict action against the accused. On intervention, DCP informed him that, the matter is being dealt with as per the law.

An FIR 96/23 has been registered under the Indian penal code sections 324/506 at Police Station NFC New Delhi and further investigation is underway. Efforts are being made to nab the auto driver, Khuehami informed.

Female Kashmiri student stabbed in Delhi's Friends Colony

A female student from Kashmir suffered injuries after allegedly being attacked by an auto-driver near Friends Colony New Delhi on Tuesday morning. Reports said that the female student is pursuing a medical degree from a private institution namely Holy Family College of Nursing in New Delhi.

The student hired an auto rickshaw from her residence to NFC Market. After reaching CC Market NFC an altercation took place between her and the auto driver over the issue of fare. The auto driver infuriated and attacked her with a sharp object and she received injuries on her lower abdomen on the right side. She was shifted to the hospital and her condition is stable.

"Before the police could reach the spot, the alleged auto-driver managed to escape", reports said and added that a manhunt has been launched soon after the reporting of the incident to nab the culprit.