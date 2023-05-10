Mindy Kaling's NRI teen saga 'Never Have I Ever' final season to drop on June 8

The coming-of-age comedy streaming show 'Never Have I Ever', which stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, has been renewed for its final season. The finale will drop on OTT on June 8, 2023.

The show follows the story of the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. Maitreyi essays the role of Devi in series who is an overachieving high school student and has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

'Never Have I Ever' is mostly narrated by professional tennis player John McEnroe for Devi, with the latter often showing flashes of McEnroe's legendary temper. Three of the episodes were narrated by Andy Samberg for Ben, and another by Gigi Hadid for Paxton.

The streaming show is created by executive producers, Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, with Fisher serving as the showrunner.

'Never Have I Ever' is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner. The season finale will drop on streaming giant, Netflix.

