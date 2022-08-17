While the 'The Sandman' was watched for 127.5 million hours, landing in the No. 1 position on the newly released Top 10 rankings of Netflix, Season 3 of the Mindy Kaling-created Indo-American teen comedy series 'Never Have I Ever' debuted at No. 2 during the August 8-14 viewing window.

'Never Have I Ever' was watched for 55 million hours after three days of availability. It was followed by the debut of another teen series' third season: 'Locke & Key,' which was watched for 38.4 million hours in its first five days of availability, reports said.

According to Variety, the fourth place was secured by Season 4 of 'Stranger Things,' which was watched for 35.3 million hours. This was the season's sixth full week of availability since the premiere of the two episodes making up Volume 2 on July 1.

Following 'Stranger Things 4' on heels is the fourth season of the romantic-drama series 'Virgin River'. With 29.6 million hours watched, the show lands at No. 5.

'Manifest' also remains in the Top 10 after reappearing during the July 4-10 window due its recent addition to Netflix in India, Latin America and the Nordic countries. This week, the show's third season came in at No. 6 (28.4 million hours).

The No. 7 position went to 'I Just Killed My Dad,' which was viewed for 26.2 million hours in its first six days of availability. Limited thriller series 'Keep Breathing' took eighth place with 20.9 million hours watched after debuting at No. 3 during the July 25-31 window and taking second place last week.

The 9th and 10th spot on the ranking board are occupied by 'Manifest' season 2 and 'Manifest' season 3 respectively.

(With inputs from IANS)