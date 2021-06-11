Devi Vishwakumari will be back in the second season of Never Have I Ever, which will release on July 15. The first season of the Netflix series had been one of the most-watched content on Netflix after Randeep Hooda and Chris Hemsworth starrer film Extraction.

The Netflix team has released four photos from the show, one where Devi can be seen hugging her mother. In others there are Ben Gross, Paxton Hall Yoshida, cousin Kamala and Devi's friends, Fabiola and Eleonor.

In the second season, it is yet to be seen if Devi and her family will remain in the US or fly back to India with their uncle Arvind. Never Have I Ever is the first Netflix web-series centred around a girl of an Indian race, who grew up in America. Diversity comes naturally in the show and none of it looks imposed. There's a Japanese-European star boy, Paxton Hall Yoshida, the studious Jewish boy Ben Gross who lives in a villa. The series narrates the journey of these young students in America and how they deal with life while navigating their romantic relationships.

Meanwhile, cousin Kamala who initially hated the idea of arranged marriage eventually falls in love with Prashant, the groom whom her parents had selected for her.

Take a look at the photos:

Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer. The virtual premiere of the trailer will take place on June 18.

Mindy Kaling is one of the most successful content creators in Hollywood, who hails of Indian descent. In one of the viral videos which made rounds during the presidential campaign of the US elections, Mindy Kaling was seen cooking Dosas with the then Vice Presidential candidate of US Kamala Harris.

Coincidentally, Mindy's show, Never Have I Ever also has a cousin Kamala, a pretty, young lady, who pursues her PhD from Caltech. Kamala's presence and brilliance in the show, raises the standards high for Indian women and Devi, who is perpetually told by her mother to look up to her as the better example.