In the year 2020, Never Have I Ever created a storm and went on to become one of the most-watched web-based content on Netflix. The series had been naturally inclusive of all race, gender, and painted a picture of a bunch of young Americans, coming from all parts of the world. While the series had been completely focused on Devi, and the girls, let's take a look at their moms'.

Never Have I Ever did not overdo on its diversity and kept the tone minimum. The show didn't become an exclusive platform to metaphorically comment on Indian or American politics, rather managed to allow it to flow in the middle of the conversation.

Let's begin with Devi's mom, Dr Nalini. She is a brown parent through and through. She takes every step necessary to make sure that Devi does not become a drunk and pregnant teenager with no future ahead of her. She strictly makes sure Devi gets all the qualification needed to get into Princeton. But Devi being the daughter fails to look at the other side of her mother.

The mother that the audience gets to see when she spends happy moments with herself. The mother who is devotedly in love with her dead husband thereby becomes emotionally incapable to sell the scooter which he bought with love. You notice that she has the best interest in her heart when she tries to help Kamala get married to an Indian family. Devi's mother is a woman who keeps her softer side hidden from her teenage daughter lest she takes advantage of her vulnerability in the future.

Fabiola's mother had been a woman of colour with a privileged background, who always kept herself ready for her children. Being an American woman, she had her own schedules, but that did not arrive with compromises as a mother. She learned to accept her daughter despite her choices of being different from the rest of the family in terms of style, sexuality and the textual subject of interest.

When you try and talk about Eleanor's mother, it indeed becomes a quickly easier task to point her out as the careless mother who abandoned her daughter to pursue waitressing in the same neighborhood. But she had the best of interest in her heart. When she got fired from the crew of the acting team, she didn't wish to share the news with her daughter lest it demotivates her creatively at a young stage in her life. She chose to silently become a waitress, hoping that her daughter would never find out.

Tears rolled out when she watched her daughter perform, and in an emotional moment, she was unable to sit through and watch her daughter be a talented performer. It was in that moment when Joyce (the mother) realised that she did not deserve to have a loving and talented daughter such as Eleanor.