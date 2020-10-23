Netflix's Never Have I Ever, which remained one of the most-watched content on the streaming platform will be back for the second season. Due to the coronavirus pandemic which led to an international lockdown, shooting was halted but recently Variety announced that Netflix and the producers are aiming to start shooting again from November 10.

That means, that if all goes well in 2021, and everyone is safe and healthy, viewers might get to enjoy the second season of Never Have I Ever in 2021.

The team of Never Have I Ever are taking the necessary precautions, such as wearing of a mask, usage of sanitizer. Young actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will be back as Devi Viswakumari, alongside Poorna Jagannathan (Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar), Richa Moorjani (Kamala), Jaren Lewison (Devi's arch-nemesis turned lover, Ben Gross), Darren Barnet (Paxton Hall-Yoshida) and Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young who play her best friends from high school.

Never Have I Ever is the first American television series that centres around the life of an Indian teenager being raised in the US. Devi is an exceptionally brilliant girl, but sometimes she wants her life to be something more than Spelling Bee champion and a straight-A grader.

There are days when she just wants to be a teenager who boozes with popular kids. While she is aware of the consequences of taking cocaine, she only wants to be invited to a cocaine party, only to get a chance to say, 'cocaine, no thank you very much, I'm good.'

Somewhere emotionally she wants misses her father very much, and is unable to express it to her mother who faces a similar problem, but deals with it like an adult.