Milind Soman at 52 tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Ankita Konwar, who is apparently 25 years younger than him, in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony April 22 in Alibaug, Mumbai. And after flooring everyone with their PDA on social media, the lovebirds have finally said the three magical words to each other in their first Instagram posts following their marriage.

Soman shared a candid moment with his ladylove from his wedding on Instagram and wrote, "To love forever and a new beginning everyday. I love you."

Even Konwar shared a beautiful picture of them gazing into each other's eyes when they were sitting in front of the sacred fire while taking wedding vows in the presence of their respective family members and close friends.

She also shared a romantic picture from their sangeet ceremony which took place a night prior to their wedding.

Soman and Konwar have been in the news for their romantic love affair for a very long time. The two previously made headlines for their unusual relationship and have faced quite a lot of criticism. But the lovebirds have remained strong and ignored the trolls.

Just a couple of days before their marriage, rumors had started doing the rounds that Konwar dumped Soman for money, which they both rubbished it by sharing their warm hugging pictures.

Both Soman and Konwar are fitness enthusiasts and are often seen running together at a marathon. And it looks like this is where love found its way.

Here's wishing Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar a happy married life.