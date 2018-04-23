Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar finally got hitched Sunday, April 22. With a simple Maharashtrian-Assamese wedding in Alibaug, Mumbai, the couple became man and wife.

Their wedding pictures and videos went viral on social media for all the beautiful reasons. Right from their mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremony, Milind and Ankita looked adorable together.

A post shared by Filmy Guftagoo (@filmyguftagoo) on Apr 22, 2018 at 4:21pm PDT

But why is Ankita Lokhande trending on Google? Yes, it sounds hilarious but we stumbled upon the main keywords that were trending with Milind Soman — and it was not Ankita Konwar but Manikarnika actress Ankita Lokhande. Looks like the Internet got the name confused!

Don't believe us? Check out the pictures:

Meanwhile, 52-year-old actor-model Milind Soman's rumored ex-girlfriend Dipannita Sharma attended the wedding with her husband Dilsher Singh Atwal. "Milind and I have always been friends. I have no clue where the whole thing of we being a couple started. Milind and I laughed about it, whenever the media wrote about us without even checking with us once. We shall continue to remain friends throughout our lives," Dipannita told an entertainment portal clarifying her bond with Milind.

She told Spotboye, "It was a beautiful and happy wedding ceremony with friends and family. It was an intimate affair and all of us really enjoyed our time at the wedding. We are all so happy for them and wish them a wonderful married life. Ankita is a beautiful and happy woman who will keep Milind very happy. They make a lovely couple. Actually, both will keep each other very happy."