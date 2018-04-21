After Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar rubbished the rumors of splitting up over 'money issues', their mehendi ceremony picture is going viral on social media. And it's too cute to handle!

Yes, the 52-year-old model-turned-actor Milind Soman will tie the knot with his 20-year-old girlfriend in Alibaug April 21.

Check out their mehendi picture:

Milind and Ankita's friend Devashish Guruji also posted some pictures on his Instagram story from the venue.

Recently Milind posted a photo with Ankita Konwar with a caption: "#focus on the good." Ankita also took to Instagram to post: "The best thing to spend on your relationship is time, conversation, understanding and honesty."

For those unaware, this is Milind Soman's second marriage. He was married to Mylene Jampanoi, a French actor from 2006-2009.

Milind Soman's current girlfriend Ankita is a cabin crew executive in Air Asia and hails from Guwahati, Assam. She is also a Marathon lover like him.

Stay tuned to IBTimes, India for the couple's wedding pictures.